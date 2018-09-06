Swachh Bharat Mission Joint Secretary satisfied with VMC’s initiatives

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Joint Secretary and Mission Director VK Jindal expressed his satisfaction over door-to-door waste segregation, maintenance of public toilets, mural paintings on walls and canal beautification project undertaken by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

The joint secretary, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner J Nivas, conducted an inspection of the city on Wednesday while he was here to participate in the regional workshop ‘Swachh Survekshan-2019’ organised by the civic body, in collaboration with Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs (MoUHA). As part of his visit, he inspected the Excel Plant at Ajith Singh Nagar, where the Vijayawada civic body had launched ‘Biomining Project’ for disposing solid waste that had been accumulating in its dumping yard for over a decade.

The SBM joint secretary directed the task entrusted firm to speed up cleaning works.

He also took stock of the progress of vermicompost plants maintained by the city’s municipal commission at Urmila Subbarao Nagar and Kabela areas. On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Nivas informed the joint secretary that the organic manure generated from the plants would be supplied to farmers at a subsidised price.Later, the joint secretary inspected the command control room and reviewed the procedure followed by VMC for monitoring dumper bins and maintenance of LED street lights.