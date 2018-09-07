Sports facilities will come up in Amaravati, says MLA Bonda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Inaugurating the week-long national ranking table tennis tournament, MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said that the government has plans to erect several sporting facilities in capital Amaravati.

“We are going to introduce a new sports policy for the growth of sports. It will include plans to build a modern sporting facility in the upcoming capital under the guidance of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

Sports Authority of AP Managing Director Bangara Raju said that there was a need for good table tennis coaches in all 13 districts of the State.