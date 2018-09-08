Temporary gynaecology ward coming up at Vijayawada old General Hospital

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The gynaecology department of old Government General Hospital is going to get 50 more beds soon, as the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) is set to facilitate construction of a temporary ward.

The ward, which will be ready in the next 30-40 days, is being constructed to accommodate more number of patients. In addition to providing beds to the department, APMSIDC is planning to use `20 lakh, sanctioned by the Hospital Development Society of GGH Vijayawada, for developing other facilities in the ward as well.

Speaking to TNIE, S Babu Lal, Superintendent of GGH, said, “The temporary ward will be set up using prefabricated structures to avoid construction mess at the hospital. The APMSIDC was asked to supervise the works.” Executive Engineer of APMSIDC, Praveen Raju said: “The process of construction of the ward has started. The permanent building, which is under construction, will take another year or so. This ward, being built on the ground floor of the gynaecology wing in old GGH, will take 40 days.”