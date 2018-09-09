Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Alternative route for heavy vehicles to reduce city traffic

Vehicles from Hyderabad to Vizag, will be diverted at Ibrahimpatnam Ring centre via G Konduru, Mylavaram, Nuzvid and reach the National Highway 16 at Hanuman Junction. 

Vehicles from Hyderabad to Vizag, will be diverted at Ibrahimpatnam Ring centre via G Konduru, Mylavaram, Nuzvid and reach the National Highway 16 at Hanuman Junction (File | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA:  Bringing much-needed relief to citizens of Vijayawada who are facing severe harships with increasing traffic due to flyover construction near Kanaka Durga temple, traffic police have identified alternative roads for trucks and heavy vehicles passing through the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP- Traffic) Y Ravishankar Reddy released route maps during a press conference and expressed hope that the move would reduce number of trucks passing through the city. After conducting a survey, traffic police identified a few  problematic routes and suggested diversions. 

All vehicles entering the city from Mangalagiri and Secretariat should take a diversion at Boddu Bomma Temple and reach the flyover at Vinayaka Temple. Vehicles coming from Hyderabad will take ghat road, China Wall and new bridge to reach Secretariat. 

Vehicles from Hyderabad to Vizag, will be diverted at Ibrahimpatnam Ring centre via G Konduru, Mylavaram, Nuzvid and reach the National Highway 16 at Hanuman Junction. 
Vehicles from Hyderabad to Chennai, will be diverted to bypass road to reach Inner Ring Road at Nunna via CVR Flyover. 

“This diversions are temporary and gives respite for residents with most of the heavy vehicles diverted through these roads,” said DCP Ravishankar Reddy.The DCP said more traffic regulations would be introduced after the completion of construction of two flyovers. “The diversions will help us analyse the number of trucks crossing through the flyover. Based on our observation, we will submit a report to the commissioner for  necessary measures to regulate the traffic,” he said. 

