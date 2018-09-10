Cut vegetables at your doorstep soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Farm to Home’ initiative taken up by Krishna district administration is set to improve its service by delivering cut vegetables to people’s homes. The project has been taken up on a pilot basis in the city. But a majority of citizens are finding it hard to use the mobile app. Many people reported that the app was getting stuck. At present, nearly 20 people have been assigned for the initiative in rythu bazars — Swaraj Maidan, Patamata, Bhavanipuram, Singh Nagar, Kethareswarpet and the like.

In each bazar, four to six people will look at the orders placed, four will pack the vegetables and six will deliver the orders. Through this initiative, the people can get fresh vegetables at their doorstep and for this comfort, they will be charged Rs 5 per kg. The minimum amount to place orders on the app is `200.

“It would be great if cut vegetables are delivered home from the rythu bazars. A lot of time can be saved if we don’t have to cut vegetables. But the problem is using the app; there are many technical glitches. We are unable to even process the orders at times,” V Subba rao, a resident, said.

The customers only have to download the app, register themselves by providing their residential address etc and order the veggies they require from the nearby markets. They can also order cut vegetables at a nominal charge of `10 per kg. Meanwhile, Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar is still searching for staff to take up the initiative. This bazar was not included in the mobile app under the new initiative.

Speaking to TNIE, Srikanth, Estate Officer of Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar said, “We are facing a severe shortage of staff. There is no demand for online sale in the area. We might launch this initiative after we get enough staff.”The officials feel that through this initiative, a small-time employment can be created to the jobless so much so they can earn money by cutting vegetables.