Family’s suicide bid: TV reporter held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Mild tension prevailed in Koduru village on Sunday morning after a family attempted to commit suicide in front of a police station accusing a vernacular TV channel reporter of blackmailing them into giving `50,000 or a piece of land from their property.

According to Kodur sub-inspector S Priya Kumar, the accused was identified as Peravali Ravi. He was working as a reporter with NTV ( a Telugu channel) for the past ten years. In the complaint, the family members alleged that the reporter claimed to be an influential person and made the demands saying that he would get false cases booked against them if they did not comply. Police intervened before the family could consume poison. A case under Section 342 and 506 of IPC was registered against the accused.

