Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Players rue lack of facilities at stadium

The organisers, Andhra Pradesh Table Tennis Association (APTTA), have had a challenging time as they have been conducting the tournament from 8.30 am daily into the wee hours.

Published: 10th September 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Coaches B Srinivas and Y Damodhar Reddy (from left) and players R Kajol, C Praneethi and N Shailu during a national table tennis tournament at DRRMC Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

It was a claustrophobic day and the 1,000 players literally sweated it out at the cramped Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Municipal Indoor Stadium  (DRRMC), where the  National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament has been going on for the last three days. TNIE spoke to the 22 Andhra Pradesh players and their coaches about the state of the sport, the lack of a large stadium for the competition and if 13 TT tables, instead of 16 to 18, were enough to organise a competition. 

N Shailu (19), who won medals in several national tournaments, and is a senior among six female players representing the State at national level, said, “This stadium is not enough for us. We need a bigger stadium and more tables. The infrastructure in Hyderabad is much better. In a city such as Vijayawada, there is no infrastructure worthy of its name.” 

“Considering that this tournament is being hosted by APTTA, more players must take part from AP. After bifurcation, there has been no sporting infrastructure to speak of in AP,” Y Damodar Reddy, Shailu’s coach, said.R Kajol, a multiple national bronze medallist whose visa to represent India in Sri Lanka’s World Circuit Tournament was rejected due to ‘inexplicable’ reasons, said, “If we are given the right infrastructure and the facilities to practice, we can perform much better and show our mettle.” 

The organisers, Andhra Pradesh Table Tennis Association (APTTA), have had a challenging time as they have been conducting the tournament from 8.30 am daily into the wee hours. “We have had a tough time due to lack of tables and it would help if the government provided us a larger stadium with more TT tables,” APTTA secretary SM Sultan said. 

Another coach B Srinivas said only three table tennis coaches from the state are NIS certified, while the rest are not even qualified to provide training to players. “There is a dearth of coaches in the state. The government must employ more qualified coaches if it wants to develop the sport,” he said. Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh chairperson Ankamma Chowdary said, “We have a policy to build a stadium in each of the 175 constituencies, but are finding it difficult in the absence of vacant land.” Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner J Nivas, said, “We have been sanctioned `2 crore to build a stadium in Krishnalanka  and another `2 crore to build one in One Town area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Table Tennis Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality