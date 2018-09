By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A five-year-old girl drowned in Seetharamapuram village of Veeravalli mandal. Though the incident happened on Sunday afternoon, it came to light on Monday when the villagers found her body in a canal on the outskirts of the village.

According to police, Reddy Rangamma had gone outside to play with her friend when her grandmother was not at home on Sunday afternoon.