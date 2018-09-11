Land row: Man claims favourable  HC order

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One Syed Azeez Ahmed (43) constructed a wall around a one-acre land at Punnami Ghat on Sunday following the High Court ruling in his favour and ordering the district administration to stay away from the private property.

“I got the High Court orders some months ago and it’s official now that the land belongs to us. The district administration has no right to use the land. To make it clear, we constructed a wall around the land,” said Sued Azeez when TNIE contacted over phone.

However, the district administration is yet to respond to the recent development. District Collector B Lakshmi Kantham was unavailable for comment.

The issue dates back to Krishna Pushkaram held in August 2016 when the former Krishna district collector Babu A ordered officials concerned to demolish the houses in river bund to construct bathing ghats. At that time, the officials had failed to contact the owners of this one-acre property and constructed bathing ghats. Questioning the administration’s dictatorial attitude, Azeez claimed that the land beside Berm Park at Punnami Ghat belonged to his family, and had also brought an injunction order.

He approached the HC claiming that the property belonged to his family and alleged that the bathing ghats were built without their consent.