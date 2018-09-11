Special cell set up in CID for non-resident Telugus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Non-Resident Telugu (NRT) cell, set up in the AP Crime Investigation Department by the State government, will be inaugurated by Director of General of Police RP Thakur on Wednesday. Keeping in view the complex nature of issues concerning NRTs and constraints of time, and lack of understanding of the procedures to be followed, the need for setting up a specially designated cell for them has long been felt.

DGP Thakur took the initiative to create the cell. A large number of NRTs living in more than 150 countries have association with APNRT Society, Thakur proposed a close collaboration with the society to facilitate speedy redressal of their grievances. APNRT also has offered to have all complaints from NRTs screened by an officer well versed in law enforcement before forwarding them to the NRT cell for further action.

“Most of the issues NRTs face are quite unique. Even though crimes are similar, their ability to deal with them within the existing police infrastructure is quite cumbersome due to their absence from the country and different time zones. This I believe is the best thing that has happened to NRTs since the inception of the APNRT. The whole NRT community of 25 lakhs across more then 150 counties will be thankful to the DGP and the ADG of CID for their understanding and well thought out intervention,” said Dr Ravi Vemuru, president, APNRT and Advisor to government of Andhra Pradesh.