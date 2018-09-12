Burdened with debt, man kills self

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unable to pay off his mounting debts and distressed over loss incurred in his business, a medical shop owner committed suicide by jumping into River Krishna on Monday night. Irrigation officials noticed his body floating in the river on Tuesday and alerted the police. A suicide note, in which he pleaded the financiers not to harass his wife for money, was recovered from his shirt’s pocket.

According to One-town police inspector D Kaasi Viswanath, the deceased, who was identified as G Naga Suresh (35), had a shop in the One-town market and he had taken loans without his wife’s, Deepthi’s, knowledge. He decided to take the extreme step because the financiers had started pressurising him for money.A case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) was registered and police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000