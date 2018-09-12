Bus passenger robbed
VIJAYAWADA: A passenger travelling by APSRTC bus lodged a complaint with Krishna Lanka Police on Tuesday that a co-passenger stole his ornaments by offering him sedative-laced ‘badam’ milk.
According to Inspector K Chandrasekhar, the victim, identified as E Srinivas hails from Prakasam. He boarded an APSRTC Garuda bus at Rajahmundry on Tuesday morning around 9 am. In the bus, a co-passenger greeted Srinivas and reportedly offered him the sedative-laced flavoured milk.