Govt to track quality of drinking water in real time

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to monitor the quality of drinking water being supplied to rural habitations, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has decided to install a Real Time Online Monitoring System. The system, which will be linked to the Chief Minister Office Real Time Executive (CORE) Dashboard, will analyse water quality based on over 30 parameters. The project will be implemented by the Andhra Pradesh Drinking Water Supply Corporation (APDWSC).

“The idea is to monitor the quality of water that is supplied to rural households. This will eventually improve the habitants’ quality of life. Initially, we will take up the project in some select villages of Krishna district. Later, it will be implemented in other districts of the State as well. All this data would be integrated to the CORE Dashboard, which can be monitored by anybody in real time,” an official from APDWSC said.

The system, the official added, will help in measurement of levels of flouride, chloride, alkalinity, total dissolved solids (TDS), calcium, magnesium, iron, sulphate, hardness and turbidity in water. The Corporation has already floated tenders for identifying the contractor, and works are likely to begin next month and complete by the end of the year, he said.

The Corporation has also decided to set up water disinfectant mechanism as part of rural water supply schemes to resolve contamination issues observed using the Real Time Online Monitoring System.

“A 200-litre disinfectant tank (for chlorination) will also be installed at the Single Village Supply (SVS) and Multi Village Supply (MVS) projects, which supply drinking water. We are in the process of identifying the villages in which the project will be implemented,” the official added.