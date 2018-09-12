One held for blackmailing young girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machavaram police arrested an 18-year-old degree student for allegedly blackmailing a girl over revealing her morphed pictures. The accused, K Sai Kumar, had downloaded the victim’s photos from a social media platform. The incident came to light after the girl complained to the police on Monday night that Sai was blackmailing her.

Machavaram CI Sahera said the accused is a first-year student of a government-aided degree college in Kothapet of One-town. Sai gained access to the complainant’s Instagram profile while using a computer at an internet cafe. “Sai downloaded photos of the complainant and sent a request to follow her on a social networking platform, which she accepted.

After having some conversation with the, he sent her the morphed photos and threatened he would post them online,” the CI said. With the help of IP addresses of the devices used for communicating with the complainant, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him.