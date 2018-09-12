Home Cities Vijayawada

One held for blackmailing young girl

Machavaram police arrested an 18-year-old degree student for allegedly blackmailing a girl over revealing her morphed pictures.

Published: 12th September 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Machavaram police arrested an 18-year-old degree student for allegedly blackmailing a girl over revealing her morphed pictures. The accused, K Sai Kumar, had downloaded the victim’s photos from a social media platform. The incident came to light after the girl complained to the police on Monday night that Sai was blackmailing her.

Machavaram CI Sahera said the accused is a first-year student of a government-aided degree college in Kothapet of One-town. Sai gained access to the complainant’s Instagram profile while using a computer at an internet cafe. “Sai downloaded photos of the complainant and sent a request to follow her on a social networking platform, which she accepted.

After having some conversation with the, he sent her the morphed photos and threatened he would post them online,” the CI said.  With the help of IP addresses of the devices used for communicating with the complainant, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival