Plays on Gandhi’s principles

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 10 groups of children from 16 schools participated in a drama competition conducted at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music College on Tuesday. As Gandhi Jayanti is drawing close, the plays revolved around Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s life and principles.

They contained messages about ‘non-violence’, ‘truth’ and ‘satyagraha’. Nandi Award winning actors judged the plays that went on from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. The team that wins the competition will perform on the national level. The aim of the competition is to ‘to impart principles and values espoused by Gandhiji to the children through the art form of drama’.