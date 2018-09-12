Home Cities Vijayawada

Priest attempts suicide after being pulled up by EO

Immediately, he went to the Information Centre and lodged a complaint with the EO and One Town Police.

Published: 12th September 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Kanaka Durga temple priest attempted suicide on Indrakeeladri on Tuesday after the executive officer (EO) V Koteswaramma pulled him up for his alleged harsh behaviour with a devotee in Gosala. According to temple officials, priest Mangalampalli Rama Rao was taking care of the Gosala in the temple. On Tuesday, Ch Venkata Rao, a devotee from Visakhapatnam, reached the shrine and wished to offer special rituals to the cows in Gosala and touched the cow in reverence and worshipped it. This act by the devotee irked the priest and he allegedly abused the devotee.

Immediately, he went to the Information Centre and lodged a complaint with the EO and One Town Police. Responding to the issue, Koteswaramma warned Rama Rao and instructed the officials concerned to shift him immediately to Anjaneya Swamy temple, Seethanagaram.  Later, the police were also told to counsel the priest to behave properly with the devotees. 

After being pulled up by the EO, a distressed Rama Rao attempted suicide by jumping over the railings of the hill shrine. Alert temple staff rescued him in time and provided first aid to him.

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival