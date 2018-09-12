SCR staff donate to Kerala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To extend support to the flood victims of Kerala, the South Central Railway (SCR) Employees have contributed `7.5 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Acting on directives of Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, SCR initiated a mission, ‘Join Hands for Kerala’. The Divisional Railway Managers of all six divisions- Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal and Nanded- were assigned the responsibility to continuously monitor the relief measures.