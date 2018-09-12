SCR staff donate to Kerala
To extend support to the flood victims of Kerala, the South Central Railway (SCR) Employees have contributed `7.5 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.
Published: 12th September 2018 02:06 AM | Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:12 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: To extend support to the flood victims of Kerala, the South Central Railway (SCR) Employees have contributed `7.5 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.
Acting on directives of Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, SCR initiated a mission, ‘Join Hands for Kerala’. The Divisional Railway Managers of all six divisions- Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal and Nanded- were assigned the responsibility to continuously monitor the relief measures.