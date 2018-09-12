Stop corruption, APTDC CEO Shukla tells staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) CEO Himanshu Shukla on Tuesday said action would be taken against the department officials if they don’t stop corrupt practices, which was revealed in an internal vigilance report.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, he said that as such officials would tarnish the fair name of the department, both nationally and internationally, no guilty official will be spared. He claimed that there was an overall 20 per cent improvement in revenue compared to last year.

Among the heads of various tourism wings present at the meeting, he congratulated those who showed a profit of over 20 per cent and advised those who raked in seven to 15 per cent to be proactive. Shukla announced plans to start an exchange programme with star hotels. He said he has planned to send 40 tourism staff to select star hotels to undergo training.