Workshop on ‘Biomedical Waste Management’ held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speakers at the day-long workshop on ‘Issues and Challenges in Safe Disposal of Biomedical Waste’, organised by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), stressed upon the need to dispose Biomedical Waste (BMW) generated from hospitals in a proper manner as it would otherwise pose a threat to the environment.

Former Secretary to Government of India, RH Khwaja, IAS, was the chief guest of the workshop. Speaking on the occasion, Khwaja said that Biomedical Waste Rules-2016 stipulate that waste generated in hospitals has to be segregated and handed over to government approved agencies for disposal. He called upon hospital managements and clinics to have areas designated for storing the BMW generated rather than handing it over to unauthorised agencies, causing harm to the environment.

APPCB member secretary Vivek Yadav said that as many as 11 Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF) plants are functioning across the State. He directed hospital managements to conduct awareness sessions for their staff on waste segregation on production level and on storing the waste in designated bags, depending on its colour coding.

The CBWTF operators should bear the responsibility of collecting the BMW from hospitals. Action will be taken against them if they fail to exercise their duties, he said. APPCB chairperson BSS Prasad said that 30-bed hospitals in the State need to establish biomedical waste committee which would ensure proper waste disposal.