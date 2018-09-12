Youth dole a model for world: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government is rolling out ‘CM Yuva Nestham’ (unemployment dole scheme) after conducting a comprehensive study and proper planning for effective implementation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the scheme would become a role model for the world.“Of course, several States have implemented such schemes, but many of them have failed to bring the desired results. Keeping such experiences in mind, the Cabinet Sub-Committee and officials have done a lot of work to avoid any hiccups during its implementation,” Naidu said during a discussion on ‘CM Yuva Nestham’ in the AP Legislative Council.

Naidu said the objective of the scheme was to use services of youth for the development of the nation as the average age of people in India will be 29 years by 2020.The State government will provide necessary skill training to the youth, he said. Naidu claimed that AP, unlike other States, had managed to attract huge investments during the last four years.

“Due to the policies being framed by the Centre, new investors are not preferring India. Despite such a scenario, AP is getting investments. If there was enough support from the Centre, AP would have overtaken China by this time,’’ Naidu said.To BJP MLC PNV Madhav’s remarks that the State government was rolling out the youth dole scheme just six months before the elections to lure youth after keeping mum for four-and-half years, the Chief Minister sought to know why did the Centre fail in according special category status to AP and implementing other provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh said that unemployment dole scheme, under which `1000 each will be paid to jobless youth, would be launched on October 2.The minister said the Yuva Nestham programme was not confined to merely paying unemployment dole to youth, it will also focus on skill upgradation of youth, self employment scheme, apprenticeship programme in established industries and coaching programme for taking competitive exams of both public and private sectors.

The minister said a job portal would be created with education and skill details of unemployed youth.

All the large and medium companies operating in the country will be given access to the job portal.

A special mobile app will be created for the convenience of unemployed youth and employers to make job search easy and hassle-free, the IT minister added.