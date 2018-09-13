Man breaks in, steals gold

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One unidentified miscreant barged into the house of one Parvathy (43) in Nuzvid town and decamped with 20 grams of gold ornaments on Wednesday.

According to police, when the miscreant knocked on her door around 2 p.m., Parvathy was alone in her house. When she opened the door, the accused allegedly claimed to be an employee of the Nuzvid municipality who was on official duty. On this pretext, he entered her house and fled with the valuables.

A case was registered and an investigation was called for.