Home Cities Vijayawada

Man breaks in, steals gold

One unidentified miscreant barged into the house of one Parvathy (43) in Nuzvid town and decamped with 20 grams of gold ornaments on Wednesday.

Published: 13th September 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One unidentified miscreant barged into the house of one Parvathy (43) in Nuzvid town and decamped with 20 grams of gold ornaments on Wednesday.

According to police, when the miscreant knocked on her door around 2 p.m., Parvathy was alone in her house. When she opened the door, the accused allegedly claimed to be an employee of the Nuzvid municipality who was on official duty. On this pretext, he entered her house and fled with the valuables.

A case was registered and an investigation was called for.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru