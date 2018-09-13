Vijayawada decked up for Ganesh Chaturthi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, organisers of festival committees in city were busy making arrangements for celebrating the 11-day festivities that begin on Thursday. Almost all residential colonies, streets, and even lanes of the city have put up pandals for placing Ganesh idols of all sizes.

Since Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), AP Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials and NGOs had spread awareness among people about the importance of using small and eco-friendly clay idols, their demand was high this year too.

To the disappointment of devotees, the Doondi Ganesh Seva Samithi, which used to install the tallest eco-friendly Ganesh idol in city for the last three years, has announced that it would not set up its pandal this year due to political reasons. However, Sri Maha Ganapathi Mahotsava Committee at Besant Road, Ganesh temple on Canal Road, Marwadi community in West Constituency are set to celebrate the 11-day festival with traditional gaiety. Sweet shops across the city have also been decked up with a variety of sweets prepared especially for the festival.

Meanwhile, the police department, the electricity department and the VMC have geared up to provide for requirements higher than usual.

A meeting was held between

City Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, District Collector B Lakshmikantham, and all the line departments in connection with arrangements for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the city.

Temples and Pandals to visit

Lord Vinayaka Temple, Canal Road, One Town

Sri Maha Ganapathi Mahotsav Committee at Besant Road

Sri Bala Vigneshwara Bhakta Brundam, Sammeta Vari Street, One Town

Sri Vigneshwara Seva Samithi on Vatturi Vari Street, One Town

Sri Bala Ganapathi Mandir, One Town

Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Seva Samithi, Satyanarayanapuram

Sri Kanipaka Ganapathi Bhakta Brundam, Ayodhya Nagar

Sri Kailasa Ganapathi Seva Samithi, Patamata

Sri Uma Maheswara Seva Samithi, Bhavanipuram

Data on pandals

1,450 : Total Number of pandals to be erected in Vijayawada city

1,650: Applications received for erecting pandals in the city

1,350 : Pandals police gave permission for last year