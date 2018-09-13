Youth attempts suicide over unemployment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Depressed over not getting a government job, an unemployed youth reportedly attempted suicide by setting himself on fire by pouring petrol in mango orchids at Kothur Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Vandrasi Durga Rao, was a resident of Kottur Tadepalli village. He had completed an engineering course in 2016 and had appeared for various interviews in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, but in vain, said the Two-town police officials.

When his parents told him to get a government job, he joined a coaching centre in Vijayawada and appeared for some entrance tests.

“After Durga Rao could not crack competitive exams or get a job, he decided to end his life and poured petrol on his body before setting himself ablaze. He was admitted to a government hospital in Vijayawada with 80 per cent burns,” said the SI Yesobu.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) was registered. Investigation into the case is still on.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000