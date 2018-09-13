Home Cities Vijayawada

Youth snatches chain from woman teacher

Two bike-borne youth snatched a gold chain from a school teacher at Chopparametla village of Agiripalli mandal on Wednesday afternoon.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two bike-borne youth snatched a gold chain from a school teacher at Chopparametla village of Agiripalli mandal on Wednesday afternoon. In this regard, she lodged a complaint with Agiripalli police.

According to Agiripalli sub-inspector (SI) K Yesobu, private school teacher Pallagani Ramadevi was reportedly on her way to home on a Scooty and when she reached the Chopparametla village limits, two bike-borne youth followed her and snatched a gold chain and fled the scene. The gold chain is worth around `30,000.

In this incident, she filed a complaint with the help of villagers. “The two youth reportedly covered their faces with a handkerchief. The policefiled a case and formed a special team to arrest the accused,” the SI said. The victim was admitted to the government hospital and given first aid treatment.

