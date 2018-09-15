Expo to promote Bonsai culture; setting up of garden on the anvil 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day Bonsai exhibition is going to be held in the city, according to Amaravati Bonsai Society members. At a press conference held on Friday, the society announced that the exhibition will be organised at Railway Officers Function Hall, Five Number Bus Route, Suryaraopet on September 15 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. respectively.

The aim of the event is to spread awareness about the cultivation technique of growing plants that resemble trees in flat containers, the society members stated. People interested in free demo classes on the art form, which will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. by Master Hemanth Shah on September 15th and Master Madhusudhan Reddy on 16th September, can enrol themselves as members of the society by paying `500 for registration and `2,000 for the annual membership at the venue’s counter.

The society members said that they intend to encourage small-scale farmers and students to take up Bonsai cultivation as their profession. They are also contemplating setting up a Bonsai garden in either Vijayawada or Amaravati.

The society, which got itself registered on 19 April, 2018, has 22 active members. It has an executive committee comprising five members: President K Amrita, Vice President Y Padmaja, P Naga Lakshmi, Joint Secretary G Suneetha and Treasurer D Sowjanya.