Home Cities Vijayawada

Expo to promote Bonsai culture; setting up of garden on the anvil 

The society members said that they intend to encourage small-scale farmers and students to take up Bonsai cultivation as their profession.

Published: 15th September 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Amaravati Bonsai Society display a plant at a conference on Friday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A two-day Bonsai exhibition is going to be held in the city, according to Amaravati Bonsai Society members. At a press conference held on Friday, the society announced that the exhibition will be organised at Railway Officers Function Hall, Five Number Bus Route, Suryaraopet on September 15 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. respectively. 

The aim of the event is to spread awareness about the cultivation technique of growing plants that resemble trees in flat containers, the society members stated. People interested in free demo classes on the art form, which will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. by Master Hemanth Shah on September 15th and Master Madhusudhan Reddy on 16th September, can enrol themselves as members of the society by paying `500 for registration and `2,000 for the annual membership at the venue’s counter. 

The society members said that they intend to encourage small-scale farmers and students to take up Bonsai cultivation as their profession. They are also contemplating setting up a Bonsai garden in either Vijayawada or Amaravati. 

The society, which got itself registered on 19 April, 2018, has 22 active members. It has an executive committee comprising five members: President K Amrita, Vice President Y Padmaja, P Naga Lakshmi, Joint Secretary G Suneetha and Treasurer D Sowjanya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity