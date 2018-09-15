Home Cities Vijayawada

Ganesh Chaturthi: Cops arrest 12 for organising obscene dance

Locals lodged a complaint against the culprits who organised the dance at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Nunna police on Friday arrested four men, of who eight were women, for organising an obscene dance event at a Ganesh pandal, violating rules put in place by police to ensure a safe conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Locals lodged a complaint against the culprits who organised the dance at 11 p.m. on Thursday. The accused had taken permission from the unified police service centre (UPSC) for setting up a Ganesh pandal in their locality near Pipula Road in Vijayawada.“Violating rules, they organised the dance and caused inconvenience to the public. A case under Sections 290 and 294 was booked against them and they were taken into custody,” said Circle Inspector Durga Rao.

