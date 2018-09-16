Home Cities Vijayawada

3 Cops in the dock for harassing couple

The young couple approached the HC complaining that the three police officials meddled in their marital life and infringed on their fundamental rights.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Following a directive from the Hyderabad High Court, Nandigama First Class Judicial Magistrate gave orders to Kanchikacherla police to register cases against DSP Thullur Radhesh Murali, SI Suresh and ASI Nutalapati Nageswara Rao for meddling in the marital life of a couple.

The young couple approached the HC complaining that the three police officials meddled in their marital life and infringed on their fundamental rights. Following the Nandigama court directive, the police filed non-compoundable and non-bailable cases against them under Sections 321, 341, 344,366, 368, 384, 506 and 120(B) read with 34 of the IPC.

The three were accused of harassing the couple, Chaturvedula Suresh and Kotha Srija, who got married at Arya Samaj in Hyderabad on December 24, 2017, against the wishes of girl’s parents. Srija is the daughter of Nandigama Market Yard former chairman Kotha Sambasiva Rao’s brother and relative of Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

When the couple sought protection, the three police officials, instead of acting on their complaint, took the side of the girl’s parents and arrested Suresh on charges of kidnapping Srija in 2017. They also allegedly harassed Suresh by summoning him to the police station on one pretext or the other and pressured him to leave his wife. Faced with the harassment, the couple filed a petition in the High Court.

