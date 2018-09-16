BJP sees TDP-Congress hand in NBW ‘drama’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State general secretaries V Satya Murthy and S Suresh Reddy on Saturday suspected the role of the TDP and Congress in Dharmbad court issuing a non-bailable warrant against Naidu in connection with the Bhabli project protests in 2010. They alleged that the ‘drama’ by the TDP in collusion with the Congress was to gain political mileage in Telangana ahead of the elections. Speaking to the reporters at the party office here, they said, “The NBW was issued after a Congress member from Maharashtra filed a review petition in the court seeking the status of the case.

This happened right after the TDP and the Congress decided to fight the elections together in Telangana. To gain sympathy before the elections, which are just a few months away, the Chief Minister and the TDP leaders are trying to play the victim card.”

They also said that the TDP leaders were projecting the issue as an act of vendetta, for political gains. “The accused did not attend 22 hearings consecutively. So, the court has issued a warrant. How is the Centre or Prime Minister Narendra Modi involved in this? Even BJP leaders get notices and warrants from the courts if they don’t attend the hearings,” they observed.