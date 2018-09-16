High time to throw out Modi, Babu Sarkars: Brinda Karat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPM politburo member Brinda Karat has said it is high time to throw out ‘Modi Sarkar’ at the Centre and ‘Babu Sarkar’ in the State. “We say one word -- remove them from power to save the country,” she said. She was addressing ‘Maha Garjana’ public meeting organised here on Saturday with an objective of promoting a political alternative in the State.

Describing the meeting, organised on BRTS Road for lack of proper venue in the city and attended by a large number of Left activists and supporters, as a historic one reflecting the voice of struggling masses, she said the Left along with like-minded secular forces were striving for a political alternative, which has nothing but people’s welfare as its agenda.

“Today, the greatest challenge the country is facing is not from external forces, but from the ruling parties at the Centre,” she alleged. Brinda described the RSS as “Rashtra Saravanashan Samsta” and BJP its mouthpiece. She said demonetisation and GST have resulted in 20 lakh job loss and shut down of many small-scale industries.

The CPM leader said she finds no difference between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “What Modi said, Babu does. Be it amendments to land acquisition Act or Central Pension Scheme.” She also observed that Leader of Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy has only one aim -- CM post.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said in last four-and-half years, Modi government had proved itself as anti-minority, anti-Dalit and its policies anti-people. He described Modi government as corrupt to the core, as evident from its “support” to people like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and its involvement in Rafale ‘scam.’

“None of the promises made by the BJP, including bringing back black money and depositing `15 lakh per account of a common man, was fulfilled. Through demonetisation and GST, the common man was further burdened,” he said and demanded to know why the BJP has not kicked out the leader who said Kerala floods were the result of women entering temples. He criticised Naidu for demanding special category status again, after describing it as useless in the past.