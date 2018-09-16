Home Cities Vijayawada

High time to throw out Modi, Babu Sarkars: Brinda Karat

CPM politburo member Brinda Karat has said it is high time to throw out ‘Modi Sarkar’ at the Centre and ‘Babu Sarkar’ in the State.

Published: 16th September 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy at the Maha Garjana in Vijayawada I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   CPM politburo member Brinda Karat has said it is high time to throw out ‘Modi Sarkar’ at the Centre and ‘Babu Sarkar’ in the State. “We say one word -- remove them from power to save the country,” she said.  She was addressing ‘Maha Garjana’ public meeting organised here on Saturday with an objective of promoting a political alternative in the State. 

Describing the meeting, organised on BRTS Road for lack of proper venue in the city and attended by a large number of Left activists and supporters, as a historic one reflecting the voice of struggling masses, she said the Left along with like-minded secular forces were striving for a political alternative, which has nothing but people’s welfare as its agenda. 

“Today, the greatest challenge the country is facing is not from external forces, but from the ruling parties at the Centre,” she alleged. Brinda described the RSS as “Rashtra Saravanashan Samsta” and BJP its mouthpiece. She said demonetisation and GST have resulted in 20 lakh job loss and shut down of many small-scale industries.

The CPM leader said she finds no difference between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “What Modi said, Babu does. Be it amendments to land acquisition Act or Central Pension Scheme.” She also observed that Leader of Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy has only one aim -- CM post. 

Speaking on the occasion, CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said in last four-and-half years, Modi government had proved itself as anti-minority, anti-Dalit and its policies anti-people. He described Modi government as corrupt to the core, as evident from its “support” to people like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and its involvement in Rafale ‘scam.’

“None of the promises made by the BJP, including bringing back black money and depositing `15 lakh per account of a common man,  was fulfilled. Through demonetisation and GST, the common man was further burdened,” he said and demanded to know why the BJP has not kicked out the leader who said Kerala floods were the result of women entering temples. He criticised Naidu for demanding special category status again, after describing it as useless in the past. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brinda Karat Modi Sarkar Babu Sarkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi