Job mela for students of various streams on September 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration is planning to conduct a mega job mela for unemployed youth of all streams on September 25.The registration for the job mela is going to open from this Monday, and the officials are planning to provide training to the registered youth in various fields such as communication skills and aptitude.

As many as 7,895 candidates from the district, who took part in one of the 46 job melas organised since 2014, have been placed successfully. In order to increase employability of the candidates, Krishna district administration along with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has been providing skill development training and job opportunities to youth.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna district collector B Lakshmikantham said, “We are organising one job mela almost every month. These job fairs help students attend many interviews in a single day and at one venue. It’s a boon to the students who cannot travel to appear for interviews due to financial problems.”

Krishna district employment officer (IT) Durga Prasad said, “The job fairs are receiving a good response from both companies and unemployed youth.”In each job fair, around 15 to 20 companies, including MNC’s, take part and show interest in recruiting youth, he said.“The upcoming job fair, which is going to take place on September 25, will witness many reputed companies recruiting studentsfrom various streams,” he added.