Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Swachh Rail - Swachh Bharat’ campaign starts

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) G Sumana called upon the people to make Indian Railways, and in turn the country, clean and green.

Published: 16th September 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Students take part in ‘Swachh Rail- Swachh Bharat’ campaign on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Around 800 students from various educational institutions, railway officers and staff took out a rally from Railway Stadium to Divisional Railway Manager’s office to mark the fortnight long ‘Swachh Rail - Swachh Bharat’ campaign, which kick-started in Vijayawada division of South Central Railway on Saturday. 

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) G Sumana called upon the people to make Indian Railways, and in turn the country, clean and green. She lauded the students and teachers for coming in huge numbers, and family members of railway staff and housekeeping staff among others for making effort to keep stations clean. Later, saplings were distributed among school children and railway staff. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi