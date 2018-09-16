‘Swachh Rail - Swachh Bharat’ campaign starts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 800 students from various educational institutions, railway officers and staff took out a rally from Railway Stadium to Divisional Railway Manager’s office to mark the fortnight long ‘Swachh Rail - Swachh Bharat’ campaign, which kick-started in Vijayawada division of South Central Railway on Saturday.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) G Sumana called upon the people to make Indian Railways, and in turn the country, clean and green. She lauded the students and teachers for coming in huge numbers, and family members of railway staff and housekeeping staff among others for making effort to keep stations clean. Later, saplings were distributed among school children and railway staff.