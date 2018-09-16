TDP-Congress collusion in CM Naidu’s warrant, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State General Secretaries, V Satya Murthy and S Suresh Reddy, suspected the hand of the TDP behind Dharmbad court issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Bhabli Project protests in 2010. They alleged that the ‘drama’ by the TDP in collusion with the Congress was to gain political mileage in Telangana ahead of the elections.

Speaking to the reporters at the party office here on Saturday, they said, “The NBW was issued after a Congress party member from Maharashtra filed a review petition in the court seeking the status of the case. This happened right after the TDP and the Congress decided to fight the elections together in Telangana. To gain sympathy before the elections, which are just a few months away, the CM and the TDP leaders are trying to play the victim card to fool the public.”

They also said that the TDP leaders were projecting the issue as an act of vendetta only for political gains. “The accused stayed away from attending 22 hearings consecutively. So, the court has issued a warrant. How is the Centre or Prime Minister Narendra Modi involved in this? Even BJP leaders get notices and warrants from the courts if they don’t attend the hearings,” they observed.

The State general secretaries lambasted the TDP MLAs and MLCs who have been making baseless allegations, and advised them to focus on the irregularities in own their government. “The MLAs and MLCs, who themselves are involved in corruption, are pointing fingers at us. They should refrain from doing so, and work on a corruption-free administration,” they said.