‘Telugus enrol for Daandiya’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 50 per cent of the 700 people from the city who have enrolled for training in the Rajasthani Daandiya and Garba dance programme which started on Saturday, are Telugus. While 10 are Gujarati, rest of them hail from Rajasthan. “This is a wonderful way of integrating cultures,” said Suman Meena, Programme Incharge, Creative Souls. Creative Souls is organising the programme. A cash prize of `1 lakh has been announced for students who show ‘excellence’ and there are concessions for students who are minors.