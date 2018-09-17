Home Cities Vijayawada

Gold paste seized from man’s innerwear at Rajahmundry airport

Published: 17th September 2018 06:27 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kakinada, seized 1.2 kg of gold from a passenger who landed at the Rajahmundry airport, while it was being smuggled.

According to an official press release on Sunday, based on specific intelligence inputs, the DRI sleuths thoroughly frisked the passenger who arrived by SpiceJet Flight No SG-1267 from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry. During frisking, it was found that the passenger was carrying 1,900 grams of gold paste by concealing it in his innerwear.

The net weight of the gold in the paste is 1,269.85 grams. Enquiries revealed that the gold was purchased in Colombo and the passenger admitted that the yellow metal was smuggled into the country. The smuggled gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, the DRI sleuths said. Further investigation is on.

