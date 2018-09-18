Lokesh hardsells State in China

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Minister for IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh has said Andhra Pradesh is an attractive destination in India for Chinese investors to park their funds in sectors such as the IT, ITES, electronic, solar and wind power sectors as the state has the most conducive atmosphere for industries.

On Monday, the second day of his six-day tour of China, Lokesh had a busy day meeting CEOs and high-level executives of different companies and explaining about the potential of the state and inviting them to invest in the State.

He first met Huaxiangxirui Communication Technology Group Company (HCTG) representatives and explained the progress of the electronics industry in the State. He assured that the government will assist in setting up firms by establishing electronics manufacturing clusters and ensuring speedy clearance for necessary permissions. In response, HCTG representatives, expressing their interest to invest in the State, said, “They are planning to invest `2,100 crore in AP and will shortly sign a MoU in this connection.”

Later, the minister and officials concerned interacted with China Electronics Technology Group Company CEO Wang Bin and other representatives. Stating that the State was leading the country in production of solar and wind power, he said that in the past four years, 6.8 GW power has been produced. Lokesh said there was an increase in demand for solar power and said it was the ripe opportunity to invest in the state.

Assuring Wang Bin of the State government assisting the CETC unit in Sri City, Lokesh urged them to bring their supplies and auxiliary units to the state. Responding positively, the Chinese industrialists assured to bring more supplier and subsidiary companies to the state.

From there, the minister went to Risen Solar Technology and held discussions with company’s operation director Jiansing Jeng and others. He claimed that AP was the only state in India that had three operative electronics clusters. Explaining plans to turn Anantapur and Tirupati as electronic clusters, he invited the company to invest in the state. The company representatives responded positively.

He also explained the new concept - walk to work (residences near the workplace) — in the state. Later, Lokesh held discussions with the representatives of O Film company and Sunny Technologies. He said in 2014, not a single mobile phone was manufactured in Andhra Pradesh, but today, 30 per cent of the mobile phone production in India is from the State. The minister and his delegation concluded their second-day visit to China with participation in Xiaomi Suppliers Investment Summit held in Beijing. He explained about automobile hubs taking shape in the State.