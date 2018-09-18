Home Cities Vijayawada

Rains, lightning strikes likely

All the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and a few districts in Rayalaseema region are likely to receive moderate rains in the next 24 hours.

Published: 18th September 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:All the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and a few districts in Rayalaseema region are likely to receive moderate rains in the next 24 hours.On Monday, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain lashed Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area is likely to develop over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to concentrate into a depression and move towards north AP and south Odisha coasts in 48 hours.

IMD warned that heavy rain was likely at isolated  places in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam,  Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Krishna and  Guntur.  Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of coastal AP and  Rayalaseema in the next two days.
Heavy lightning strikes occurred across the State on Monday. Officials warned that the lightning strikes are likely to occur in the next two days. Meliaputti of Srikakulam district, Salur of Vizianagaram district, Munchigipattu, of Visakahapatnam witnessed lightning strikes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo