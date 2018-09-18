Rains, lightning strikes likely

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:All the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and a few districts in Rayalaseema region are likely to receive moderate rains in the next 24 hours.On Monday, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain lashed Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area is likely to develop over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to concentrate into a depression and move towards north AP and south Odisha coasts in 48 hours.

IMD warned that heavy rain was likely at isolated places in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of coastal AP and Rayalaseema in the next two days.

Heavy lightning strikes occurred across the State on Monday. Officials warned that the lightning strikes are likely to occur in the next two days. Meliaputti of Srikakulam district, Salur of Vizianagaram district, Munchigipattu, of Visakahapatnam witnessed lightning strikes.