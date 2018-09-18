Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Government General Hospital denies ill-treating injured elderly woman

Government General Hospital superintendent S Babu Lal denied the allegation of shifting an elderly woman in a rough manner on Sunday afternoon.

Published: 18th September 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government General Hospital superintendent S Babu Lal denied the allegation of shifting an elderly woman in a rough manner on Sunday afternoon. A group of five security guards involved in this issue have been suspended from their duties.

After videos and photographs of hospital security guards ill-treating the elderly woman went viral, District Collector B Lakshmikantham asked for an explanation from the hospital authorities and ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The video clearly showed that the woman, weak and fragile, was unable to walk. She had a bleeding head injury, but the security staff at the hospital left her near the exit gate instead of taking her inside the hospital for treatment. The woman, who was tied to a stretcher, was seen desparately trying to get down.
Speaking to TNIE, R Geethanjali, Regional Medical Officer (RMO) of GGH Vijayawada said, “The woman, who speaks in Hindi, is a destitute. She lives near the hospital and comes daily for free food that is distributed near the hospital. She didn’t come here for treatment, as it is Sunday, but for Annadanam being held on the hospital premises. As she was heading towards medical college premises, the security stopped her and helped her onto a stretcher as she couldn’t walk. No sooner was she put on the stretcher, she jumped from it and so they tied her with a rope to secure her. Later, they dropped her near the gate.”
When asked about the head injury to the women, Lal said that she suffered the injury when she jumped from the stretcher.

“She didn’t come to the hospital for treatment. She has been staying near the hospital premises from quite a long time. Even the security personnnel were friendly to her and helped her by offering food, shelter, fruits and the like. As she was moving towards the AIIMS block, the institute’s security and two hospital security personnel tied her and brought her on a stretcher. We have suspended them. Also we handed over the women to an old age home in the city.”

Security guards suspended
Five security guards involved in this issue have been suspended after instructions from the collector.
An inquiry has been ordered and hospital administration are asked explanation over the issue
A video shows a woman, unable to walk, is bleeding due to head injuries. She is tied to a stretcher and struggling

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo