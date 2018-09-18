Vijayawada Government General Hospital denies ill-treating injured elderly woman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government General Hospital superintendent S Babu Lal denied the allegation of shifting an elderly woman in a rough manner on Sunday afternoon. A group of five security guards involved in this issue have been suspended from their duties.

After videos and photographs of hospital security guards ill-treating the elderly woman went viral, District Collector B Lakshmikantham asked for an explanation from the hospital authorities and ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The video clearly showed that the woman, weak and fragile, was unable to walk. She had a bleeding head injury, but the security staff at the hospital left her near the exit gate instead of taking her inside the hospital for treatment. The woman, who was tied to a stretcher, was seen desparately trying to get down.

Speaking to TNIE, R Geethanjali, Regional Medical Officer (RMO) of GGH Vijayawada said, “The woman, who speaks in Hindi, is a destitute. She lives near the hospital and comes daily for free food that is distributed near the hospital. She didn’t come here for treatment, as it is Sunday, but for Annadanam being held on the hospital premises. As she was heading towards medical college premises, the security stopped her and helped her onto a stretcher as she couldn’t walk. No sooner was she put on the stretcher, she jumped from it and so they tied her with a rope to secure her. Later, they dropped her near the gate.”

When asked about the head injury to the women, Lal said that she suffered the injury when she jumped from the stretcher.

“She didn’t come to the hospital for treatment. She has been staying near the hospital premises from quite a long time. Even the security personnnel were friendly to her and helped her by offering food, shelter, fruits and the like. As she was moving towards the AIIMS block, the institute’s security and two hospital security personnel tied her and brought her on a stretcher. We have suspended them. Also we handed over the women to an old age home in the city.”

