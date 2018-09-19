Amaravati Boating Club inks pact with TruJet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first of its kind agreement, private airlines TruJet Airways and a water sports company, Amaravati Boating Club (ABC) Pvt Ltd, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday. It is to facilitate discounts and offers to each others’ customers for mutual benefit and to promote water sports in district.

In a joint statement, the companies said that the aim of the agreement was to “provide a wholesome tourist experience for those flying to Vijayawada” and specified Bhavani Island, Kanaka Durga Temple and Amaravati (sightseeing) to be their target destinations. They will include these in the ‘bucket list tour itinerary’ for customers.

They also stated that the MoU stipulates TruJet to be the ‘official airline carrier’ for ABC and its customers, and ABC to be the ‘official water sports partner’ for TruJet airlines and its customers.

Sudhir Raghavan, TruJet CEO, said, “This MoU is first of its kind, inked to enhance the tourist experience not just on air, but in water as well.”“We set a national record by building the first floating studio, and now we have done it again by signing a pact with the private airliner,” ABC CEO Tarun Kakani said.