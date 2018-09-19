Home Cities Vijayawada

Amaravati Boating Club inks pact with TruJet

In a first of its kind agreement, private airlines TruJet Airways and a water sports company, Amaravati Boating Club (ABC) Pvt Ltd, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first of its kind agreement, private airlines TruJet Airways and a water sports company, Amaravati Boating Club (ABC) Pvt Ltd, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday. It is to facilitate discounts and offers to each others’ customers for mutual benefit and to promote water sports in district.   

In a joint statement, the companies said that the aim of the agreement was to “provide a wholesome tourist experience for those flying to Vijayawada” and specified Bhavani Island, Kanaka Durga Temple and Amaravati (sightseeing) to be their target destinations. They will include these in the ‘bucket list tour itinerary’ for customers. 

They also stated that the MoU stipulates TruJet to be the ‘official airline carrier’ for ABC and its customers, and ABC to be the ‘official water sports partner’ for TruJet airlines and its customers. 

Sudhir Raghavan, TruJet CEO, said, “This MoU is first of its kind, inked to enhance the tourist experience not just on air, but in water as well.”“We set a national record by building the first floating studio, and now we have done it again by signing a pact with the private airliner,” ABC CEO Tarun Kakani said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju