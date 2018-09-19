Home Cities Vijayawada

Man, son arrested for fraud

Complainant Syam Kumar accused the duo of having collecting `3.70 lakhs by promising a job in VMC.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:15 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Ajit Singh Nagar (AS Nagar) police have arrested a father-son duo on charges of cheating an unemployed youth of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of offering a job in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Tuesday morning. According to the AS Nagar Circle Inspector P Jaganmohan Reddy, the two accused have been identified as Venigalla Srinivasa Rao (54) and his son Venigalla Ramkumar (30), residents of Ajit Singh Nagar. Both the father and son are into politics and are presently associated with the ruling TDP. 

Complainant Syam Kumar accused the duo of having collecting `3.70 lakhs by promising a job in VMC. Kumar completed his engineering course in 2015 and was searching for a job when he ran into the duo. When Kumar was promised a job in the corporation office, he convinced his father and gave `3.7 lakh in four installments. A case of cheating under the section of 420 IPC was registered against the two and arrested.

