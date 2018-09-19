Semi-underground bins to tackle garbage menace in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To reduce the trash piling up on the city roads, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has installed four semi underground bins near Nimmathota Centre here on Tuesday. Approximately `8 lakh was allocated by Swachh Andhra Mission for the project.

The facility was inaugurated by Swachh Andhra Mission executive vice chairman Dr KL Venkata Rao Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said around `64 lakh was allocated by Swachh Andhra Mission for the installation of 24 semi underground bins at eight locations in the city. “These sensor-enabled garbage bins will be installed in three colours- Green, Yellow and Blue,” he said.

To serve the purpose, ECO-GARB Polypropylene Durable bags have been installed to store the garbage. Solar panels were also installed near the bins to make use of renewable energy to shift the garbage during nights, he added.

Explaining the functioning of the bins, Nivas said sensor-enabled garbage bins will send an SoS when 90 per cent of it is filled up. The bin collecting driver and the control room, which is to be set up at the VMC office, will get the message. These smart bins will be semi-underground and fixed permanently at identified locations. The bins are 10-ft long of which around 6-ft will be underground, he explained. The system for collecting the garbage will also be streamlined, and dedicated vehicles will come for regular pick-up, he assured.