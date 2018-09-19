Home Cities Vijayawada

Semi-underground bins to tackle garbage menace in Vijayawada

To reduce the trash piling up on the city roads, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has installed four semi underground bins near Nimmathota Centre here on Tuesday.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   To reduce the trash piling up on the city roads, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has installed four semi underground bins near Nimmathota Centre here on Tuesday. Approximately `8 lakh was allocated by Swachh Andhra Mission for the project.  

The facility was inaugurated by Swachh Andhra Mission executive vice chairman Dr KL Venkata Rao Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said around `64 lakh was allocated by Swachh Andhra Mission for the installation of 24 semi underground bins at eight locations in the city. “These sensor-enabled garbage bins will be installed in three colours- Green, Yellow and Blue,” he said.

To serve the purpose, ECO-GARB Polypropylene Durable bags have been installed to store the garbage. Solar panels were also installed near the bins to make use of renewable energy to shift the garbage during nights, he added.

Explaining the functioning of the bins, Nivas said sensor-enabled garbage bins will send an SoS when 90 per cent of it is filled up. The bin collecting driver and the control room, which is to be set up at the VMC office, will get the message. These smart bins will be semi-underground and fixed permanently at identified locations. The bins are 10-ft long of which around 6-ft will be underground, he explained. The system for collecting the garbage will also be streamlined, and dedicated vehicles will come for regular pick-up, he assured. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju