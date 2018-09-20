Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Insurance mela’ for SCR staff held

Rama Raju stressed the importance of insurance coverage for every railway employee.

Published: 20th September 2018 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) organised ‘Employees Samrakshana - Bhima Mela’, exclusively for its employees, under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bhima Yojana (PMSBY) at Divisional Auditorium here on Wednesday. Additional Divisional Railway Manager MVS Rama Raju was the chief guest of the mela.

Rama Raju stressed the importance of insurance coverage for every railway employee. He lauded the efforts of the personnel, branch officers and staff for providing a platform for employees to interact with banking officials.

He requested all the railway employees to utilise the services of the bank desks set up at the two-day mela, which will end on Thursday. Representatives of State Bank of India (SBI), Syndicate Bank and Andhra Bank took part in the event, setting up insurance desks at Railway Auditorium. Senior Divisional Personnel officer, P Nehemiah,  Senior Divisional Finance Manager AP Sivachander,  Divisional Personnel Officer, J. Srinivas and other staff were also present.

