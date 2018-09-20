Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, International Urban Cooperation pact to tackle urban issues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Urban Cooperation, India Project (IUC, India) to draft a plan to exchange better practises on urban issues between Vijayawada and Hamburg (Northern Germany).

VMC additional commissioner D Chandrasekhar and IUC team leader Dr Panagiotis Karamanos exchanged the MoU at municipal commissioner’s chamber here on Wednesday. Speaking to the media persons, Chandrasekhar said Vijayawada was one among the 12 cities across the country to be developed with IUC cooperation after Chennai and Kochi in south India.

As part of the agreement, the city will be paired with Hamburg to develop a joint action plan on an urban challenge of common interest such as Sewage, Solid Waste Management, Tax Collection System, Road Network, ICT for Public Transport and Smart Vijayawada. Ashish Verma, IUC, India representative and VMC urban planner Dilip Chakravarthy were also present.