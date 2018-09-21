‘Andhra most efficient  in using N’tnl schemes’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that State is progressing ahead in development by encashing opportunities, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that better results can be achieved by putting in more efforts.

“We are all part of a group. I am just a leader of the group. We are in the process creating history by developing AP as a model State,’’ he said while addressing the officials through a video conference from the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said working on a vision for the last four years, his government has brought revolutionary infrastructure development in villages. Directing the officials to visit villages and interact with people during Grama Darshini programme to get their feedback on the implementation of several programmes, he said the real purpose of welfare schemes would serve only when they were accepted by people.

He said AP stood at the 44th place in providing quality of life with happiness, whereas the country was at 133rd position.Asserting that AP is bagging several prestigious awards at both national and international levels, the CM said World Bank officials also praised the efforts of AP for emerging as number one in ‘Ease of Doing Business’.

“AP stands at number one position in implementation of 12 national programmes, second to fifth position in 28 programmes and six to tenth position in eight programmes,” he asserted.

Stating that 22 departments are utilising NREGs funds, the CM asked other departments to explore possibilities to make use of the scheme.