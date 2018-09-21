CM Chandrababu Naidu offers student place in AP technical team

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday gave a motivational speech to around 10,000 students from 110 educational institutions across the district at the third ‘Jnanabheri’, organised at Krishna University, in Machilipatnam. As part of the event, Naidu advised the students to work towards achieving their goals and assured them of the government’s support. “They should make use of every opportunity to bring out the best in them. Around 2,500 companies have come forward to invest `15.61 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh. With this, more than 33 lakh people will get employed. Students need not worry about securing jobs. They should focus on skill development,” he said.

During the event, Naidu offered K Eshwar Sesha Sai, a fourth-year computer engineering student, who developed ‘One-touch Governance’ app, a place in his technical team.The app developed by Sai houses a majority of the government apps and also has a feature, ‘Hello CM Sir’, through which common people can make suggestions to the government; these suggestions will go directly to the department concerned. Impressed, Naidu offered Sai a place on his technical team.

Referring to Sai, the CM said, “Youngsters should come up with such ideas that have the potential to make our life easier. If a student has a good idea that needs to be developed and worked upon, the State is ready to invest in it.”

The government gives importance to technological development and will encourage young minds by taking their ideas forward. As part of the fourth industrial revolution, Internet of Things (IoT) is being given importance. The students should come up with ideas that makes life easier with technology, Naidu added.

A competition was held and all students displayed their innovations in the 60 stalls set up at the event. Sai also won the prize for the best display and received `1,00,000 as the prize money.

The State has provided the students with an opportunity to study abroad with the introduction of NTR Videshi Vidya, and a platform to prepare for UPSC with the introduction of NTR Vidyonnathi.