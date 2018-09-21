Home Cities Vijayawada

Devotees to get new ‘prasadam’ at Durga temple this Dasara, says EO

The rush of devotees will reach a crescendo on October 14 (Moola Nakasthram), considered to be the most sacred day during Dasara.

Published: 21st September 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Durga Temple EO V Koteswaramma along with Chairman Gawranga Babu | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Devotees visiting Kanaka Durga Temple during Dasara festival will get a new kind of ‘prasadam’. During a recent trust board meeting, temple executive officer, V Koteswaramma, approved the board’s resolution of serving ‘appam’ as ‘prasadam’ to the presiding deity from October 10 onwards.
At present, the devotees are offered ‘pulihora’ as ‘prasadam’. Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Koteswaramma said around 25,000 devotees per day are expected to have darshan of the presiding deity and the number is likely to increase up to 45,000 per day on weekends. 

“It costs around `4 to prepare an ‘appam’, `3 crore will be allotted for this purpose this year,” she said, adding that a special room will be built to prepare the new ‘prasadam’.Talking about the arrangements being made for State festival Dasara, the EO said the temple administration is planning to spend as much as `9 crore. To ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees, five queue lines will be set up from Lord Ganesh Temple, on the Canal Road, to Indrakeeladri. 

On October 10, the devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity, adorned as Swarna Kavalankruta Durga Devi, from 9 am onwards. On other days, darshan will be allowed between 3 am and 11 pm, she said.

The rush of devotees will reach a crescendo on October 14 (Moola Nakasthram), considered to be the most sacred day during Dasara. Devotees will be allowed darshan from 1 am to 11 pm on this day.
Celestial boat ride (Teppotsavam), procession of deities in River Krishna, will be held on October 18.
“We are also chalking out plans for providing drinking water and medical facilities to the devotees,” Koteswaramma added.

The EO said that free bus services will be provided from the railway station and bus stations to the bathing ghats and the Vinayaka temple, from Ashoka Pillar to Indrakeeladri and from Kummaripalem to Bhavani ghat for the benefit of physically handicapped and aged persons during the festival. The Devasthanam will arrange for ‘annadanam’ at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandalam. Nineteen ‘prasadam’ counters will be set up to cater to the rush.

The counters will be opened at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam, bus stand and railway station, and VIP and PHC uphill for the convenience of pilgrims coming from far-off places. Seven counters will also be opened on the ground floor of Mandapam and three each on the third, fourth and fifth floors of the Mandapam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 