Vijayawada's construction debris recycling plant inauguration in Oct, trial run by month-end

Published: 21st September 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy machinery being installed for conducting trail run of the plant | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After facing several hiccups, the trial run of Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Recycling Plant, established on the premises of Excel Plant, Ajith Singh Nagar, will be conducted by Bangalore-based VVD Construction Company by month end. According to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials, the civic body had entered into an agreement with VVD Constructions in December 2017 to treat C&D waste generated in the city. In this regard, acting on the directives of Swachh Andhra Corporation, the VMC has allocated 3.5 acres of land on lease for 15 years under Design, Build, Operate, Transfer (DBOT).

However, the firm entrusted the task, which was supposed to commence the work within three months of the agreement, has failed to realise the project due to unknown reasons. With the inordinate delay, it has become a herculean task for the civic body to treat the C&D waste which has increased drastically as a lot of construction work is going on in city. 

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, VMC superintendent engineer JV Ramakrishna said the civic body has mooted setting up C&D waste recycling plant in the backdrop of June 2012 Urban Development Department (UDD) directives, which state that cities with a population of above 10 lakh should have a recycling plant. “A team of representatives from VVD Constructions has reached the city and installed machinery to commission the project. The trial run will be conducted by the end of this month and the plant will be inaugurated in the first week of October,” he added.

VMC’s initiative
