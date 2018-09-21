VMC chief, Mayor laud solid waste management by Mumbai civic body

Home Cities Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA:  Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and municipal commissioner J Nivas on Thursday took stock of ‘Home Waste Management’, followed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in multistoreyed buildings and lauded the efforts of officials for producing organic manure from household wastes. 

The duo are in Mumbai to represent Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) at the 15th Municipalika Exhibition and Conference at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. As part of their tour, Sreedhar and Nivas conducted a ground-level inspection in Mumbai in a bid to study the procedures followed by BMC in solid waste management and other development projects.

The BMC officials informed the duo about the process followed by residents of multistoreyed buildings to produce organic manure from domestic waste. With the initiative providing the desired results, the waste generated from the apartments/flats are treated on-the-spot by reducing time and manpower of sanitation staff, officials said. 

Sreedhar and Nivas inspected the Hybrid Biogas plant set up on the premises of Lord Ayyappa Swamy temple, Goregaon West, which produces power and biogas out of floral waste generated there. After inspecting the plant, the duo instructed executive engineer ASN Prasad to study the system and replicate the same.

