Left parties demand Contributory Pension Scheme scrapping

The issue was also raised during many debates in the Legislative Council.

Published: 22nd September 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speakers at the roundtable meet organised by Left parties in Vijayawada on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) on Friday demanded that the State government withdraw the new scheme and continue with the old one.

They also found fault with the State government for adopting delaying tactics in the name of forming different committees. They said the protest programme organised by the employees and teachers a couple of days ago, pressured the government. The issue was also raised during many debates in the Legislative Council.

“The government has set up the committees to look into the matter. It is an eyewash; they are nothing but delaying tactics. We want the State government to make its stand clear, whether it will withdraw the CPS or not and continue with the old system,” CPM State secretary P Madhu said.

