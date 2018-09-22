Home Cities Vijayawada

North Coastal in Andhra Pradesh districts may experience low to moderate rainfall in next 24 hours

It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a well marked low pressure area in the next 24 hours.

Published: 22nd September 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deep depression over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh moved west-northwestwards in the past six hours with a speed of about 23 kmph, weakened into a depression and lay centred over northeast Vidarbha and neighbourhood near latitude 21.40N and longitude 80.20E, close to south of Gondia (Vidarbha). It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a well marked low pressure area in the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD officials, Southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and weak over Rayalaseema. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the districts of East Godavari, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

The depression is likely to continue for about 24 hours and continue further as a low pressure due to which all the districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are going to have light to moderate rains in the next 24 hours.

As on Friday, moderate rains lashed Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.
In the last 24 hours, rain occurred at many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, by recording over 8 cm of rainfall. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam,  Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Krishna and  Guntur, according to IMD.  

According to Ocean State Forecast for Andhra Pradesh Coast as per INCOIS prediction, high waves in the range of 3.8 - 4.0 meters are forecasted for the next 24 hours along the coast of Andhra Pradesh, from Dugarajapatnam, Nellore District to Baruva, Srikakulam District. Current speeds vary from 126 cm per second to 201 cm per second.

Also, under the strong monsoon conditions, strong surface winds from westerly direction with speed reaching 45-55 kmph are likely along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Forecast
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam,  Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Krishna and  Guntur, according to IMD officials. In the last 24 hours, rain occurred at many Coastal Andhra districts

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash