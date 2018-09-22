North Coastal in Andhra Pradesh districts may experience low to moderate rainfall in next 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deep depression over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh moved west-northwestwards in the past six hours with a speed of about 23 kmph, weakened into a depression and lay centred over northeast Vidarbha and neighbourhood near latitude 21.40N and longitude 80.20E, close to south of Gondia (Vidarbha). It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a well marked low pressure area in the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD officials, Southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and weak over Rayalaseema. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the districts of East Godavari, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

The depression is likely to continue for about 24 hours and continue further as a low pressure due to which all the districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are going to have light to moderate rains in the next 24 hours.

As on Friday, moderate rains lashed Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

In the last 24 hours, rain occurred at many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, by recording over 8 cm of rainfall. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur, according to IMD.

According to Ocean State Forecast for Andhra Pradesh Coast as per INCOIS prediction, high waves in the range of 3.8 - 4.0 meters are forecasted for the next 24 hours along the coast of Andhra Pradesh, from Dugarajapatnam, Nellore District to Baruva, Srikakulam District. Current speeds vary from 126 cm per second to 201 cm per second.

Also, under the strong monsoon conditions, strong surface winds from westerly direction with speed reaching 45-55 kmph are likely along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Forecast

