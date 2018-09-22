Outsouring civic works will solve infra woes: International Multidisciplinary Research Foundation

Home Cities Vijayawada

The State’s infrastructure needs better planning and there is a dearth of proper architects and engineers, they added.

Published: 22nd September 2018

Students at the international conference on architechture | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: During the international conference on architecture, conducted by International Multidisciplinary Research Foundation (IMRF) here on Friday, eminent architects said that outsourcing municipality works is the only way to address the infrastructural woes that the State is facing.

World-renowned architect Charles Benninger said that corruption in the municipal corporations can also be avoided by outsourcing the municipality works such as underground drainage construction.

“The state of sanitation in Andhra Pradesh is far from satisfactory as a result of improper development of drainage system. If the government commissions a private party to take up the works, they will be accountable for it and if there is corruption, they can be decommissioned,” he said.

“There are not enough architects or engineers because there are a very few schools of architecture. This is why we are unable to build proper drainage systems,” said Dr Ram Prasad Akkisetti.
As many as 130 PHD holding researchers from across the country submitted their papers and 65 of them on infrastructure in important cities were selected.

D Srinivas, an assistant research professor from SPA who submitted two papers talked to TNIE about the project on Vijayawada’s slums, funded by the European Union, that he is working on. “A team from SPA is working on improving architecture, planning and education in hillslope slums and slums in front of drains. Researchers from the European Union have already come here and inspected the slums. We will submit the project report by 2019,” he said.

Other luminaries present were Professor Jaisim from School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Vijayawada, Dr Srikonda Ramesh and former mayor Jandyala Shankar.

